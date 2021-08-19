Biden Says US Faces Greater Terror Threat From Syria, Other Countries Than Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden told ABC in an interview that the United States faces a more serious terror threat from Syria and other countries than it does from Afghanistan.

"Al Qaeda, ISIS, they metastasize. There's a significantly greater threat to the United States from Syria.

There's a significantly greater threat from East Africa. There's significant greater threat to other places in the world than it is from the mountains of Afghanistan. And we have maintained the ability to have an over-the-horizon capability to take them out. We're - we don't have military in Syria to make sure that we're gonna be protected," Biden told ABC news.