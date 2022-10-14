UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Federal Government Aiding In Probe Of N. Carolina Shooting That Killed 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 10:44 PM

US federal authorities are assisting law enforcement agencies in the state of North Carolina that are investigating the shooting that left five people dead in the city of Raleigh, President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) US Federal authorities are assisting law enforcement agencies in the state of North Carolina that are investigating the shooting that left five people dead in the city of Raleigh, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"My administration is working closely with Governor Cooper to assist local authorities in this investigation to the fullest extent needed," Biden said in a press release.

Biden urged the US Senate to pass an assault weapons ban so he can immediately sign the legislation into law.

On Thursday, a 15-year-old suspect killed five people, including an off-duty police officer, and injured two others during a shooting in a neighborhood in Raleigh, media reported.

One witness told media that the suspect was dressed in camouflage and was armed with a long-barrel shotgun.

