Biden Says US Forces Not to Be Engaged in Russian-Ukrainian Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US forces are not and will not be engaged in Ukraine to fight against Russia in the ongoing military conflict there, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Our forces are not and will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east, "Biden said during a press briefing.