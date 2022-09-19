UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event Of 'Unprecedented Attack' By China

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Biden Says US Forces Would Defend Taiwan in Event of 'Unprecedented Attack' By China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The United States would defend Taiwan if China carries out an unprecedented attack on the island, US President Joe Biden said in an interview.

"Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack," Biden told CBS news in an interview that aired Sunday.

Biden said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree with the One China policy, adding that Taiwan makes their own judgment about their independence, and the United States is not encouraging them being independent.

CBS News, following the interview, asked the White House about Biden's remarks on defending Taiwan, which they replied with a similar response, saying the United States' policy on Taiwan has not changed.

