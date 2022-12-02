Biden Says US, France Committed To Deepening Cooperation On Civil Nuclear Energy
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday after meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that they committed to expand cooperation between the United States and France on civil nuclear energy.
"Today, we also committed to deepening cooperation between France and United States on civil nuclear energy through our bilateral clean energy partnership," Biden said.