Open Menu

Biden Says US 'fully Supportive' Of Israel After Iran Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Biden says US 'fully supportive' of Israel after Iran attacks

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States was "fully supportive" of Israel after Iran's ballistic missile attacks, describing Tehran's assault as "defeated and ineffective."

Biden said he would now discuss with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about how to respond to Iran, but that it remained to be seen what shape that response would take.

"The attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective, and this is a testament to Israeli military capability and the US military," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel."

Asked by reporters what the response towards Iran would be, Biden replied: "That's in active discussion right now. That remains to be seen."

Biden said his team had been in contact throughout the attacks with Netanyahu's and that he would be speaking to the Israeli prime minister himself.

"I'll be talking to him and my message will depend on what we finally conclude is needed," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Iran White House Tehran United States

Recent Stories

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

4 minutes ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

6 minutes ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

8 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

9 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

9 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

10 hours ago
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

10 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

12 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

12 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

13 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World