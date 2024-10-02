Biden Says US 'fully Supportive' Of Israel After Iran Attacks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States was "fully supportive" of Israel after Iran's ballistic missile attacks, describing Tehran's assault as "defeated and ineffective."
Biden said he would now discuss with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about how to respond to Iran, but that it remained to be seen what shape that response would take.
"The attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective, and this is a testament to Israeli military capability and the US military," Biden told reporters at the White House.
"Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel."
Asked by reporters what the response towards Iran would be, Biden replied: "That's in active discussion right now. That remains to be seen."
Biden said his team had been in contact throughout the attacks with Netanyahu's and that he would be speaking to the Israeli prime minister himself.
"I'll be talking to him and my message will depend on what we finally conclude is needed," he said.
Recent Stories
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
More Stories From World
-
Iron Dome: Israel's key anti-missile shield16 minutes ago
-
Lebanon reopens airspace after Iran attack on Israel36 minutes ago
-
World calls for restraint after Iran strikes Israel55 minutes ago
-
Iran launched twice as many missiles as in last attack on Israel: Pentagon56 minutes ago
-
Six dead in Tel Aviv gun, knife attack: Israel police1 hour ago
-
Cranes stand still as US dockworkers fight for 'future'1 hour ago
-
Sheinbaum takes office as Mexico's first woman president2 hours ago
-
Iran threatens 'crushing attacks' if Israel responds to missiles2 hours ago
-
Iranian attack on Israel was 'defeated and ineffective': White House2 hours ago
-
45 dead after two migrant boats sink off Djibouti: UN2 hours ago
-
Prayers and applause: two sides of Jerusalem react to Iran missiles2 hours ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter turns 1002 hours ago