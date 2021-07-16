UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US, Germany Will Continue To Defend NATO's Eastern Flank Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:40 AM

Biden Says US, Germany Will Continue to Defend NATO's Eastern Flank Against Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed during their meeting at the White House that their countries would stand together to defend NATO's eastern flank against Russia.

"We stand together and will continue to stand together to defend our eastern flank [of] allies at NATO against Russian aggression," Biden said during a joint press conference on Thursday.

Biden added that he and Merkel also reaffirmed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia White House German Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

3 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.