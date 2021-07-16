WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed during their meeting at the White House that their countries would stand together to defend NATO's eastern flank against Russia.

"We stand together and will continue to stand together to defend our eastern flank [of] allies at NATO against Russian aggression," Biden said during a joint press conference on Thursday.

Biden added that he and Merkel also reaffirmed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.