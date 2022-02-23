Biden Says US, Germany Working to Ensure Nord Stream 2 Does Not Move Forward

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The United States and Germany are working together to ensure that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia will not move forward, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"Because of Russia's actions, we've worked with Germany to ensure that Nord Stream 2 will not, as I promised, move forward," Biden said at the White House during remarks on the Russia-Ukraine situation.