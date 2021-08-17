Biden Says US Goal In Afghanistan Remains Preventing Terrorist Attack On Homeland
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US government's goal in Afghanistan continues to be preventing terrorist attacks on the United States.
"Our vital national assistance in Afghanistan remains today what it has always been - preventing a terrorist attack on the American homeland," Biden said.