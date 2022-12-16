UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Government Releasing Thousands Of Unredacted Files On Kennedy Assassination

Published December 16, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) President Joe Biden on Thursday said the US government is releasing thousands of records related to the 1963 assassination of former president John F. Kennedy, which has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories.

"Pursuant to my direction, agencies have undertaken a comprehensive effort to review the full set of almost 16,000 records that had previously been released in redacted form and determined that more than 70 percent of those records may now be released in full," Biden said in a memorandum.

The disclosure reflects the administration's commitment to transparency and will provide the public with greater insight and understanding of the government's investigation into the assassination, Biden said.

The need to protect records concerning the assassination has weakened over time, Biden said.

However, agencies have identified a limited number of records containing information for continued postponement of public disclosure, Biden also said.

Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963 while riding in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas. The president was shot by US Marine Corp veteran Lee Harvey Oswald, according to the official Warren Commission report released in 1964.

The Warren Commission's report was initially sealed until 2039 before Congress passed the JFK Records Act in 1992, which directed the National Archives and Records Administration to develop a collection on the assassination.

The official narrative has been the subject of criticism and scrutiny for decades, producing a number of alternative conspiracy theories to explain the assassination.

More Stories From World

