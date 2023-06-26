Open Menu

Biden Says US Had Nothing To Do With Prigozhin Mutiny

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Biden Says US Had Nothing to Do With Prigozhin Mutiny

The United States was not involved in the situation involving Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, US President Joe Biden said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The United States was not involved in the situation involving Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"We had nothing to do with it, this was part of a struggle within the Russian system," Biden said during a press conference.

"No matter what happened in Russia, we the United States would continue to support Ukraine's defense and its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company United States

Recent Stories

Dist admin bans swimming, bathing at water channel ..

Dist admin bans swimming, bathing at water channels

5 minutes ago
 AJK minister calls on Greece envoy; discuss boat d ..

AJK minister calls on Greece envoy; discuss boat disaster, Global Immigration La ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs housing assistance to segmen ..

Sharjah Ruler directs housing assistance to segment of Sharjah citizens

21 minutes ago
 GB unveils over Rs116 bln budget for fiscal year 2 ..

GB unveils over Rs116 bln budget for fiscal year 2023-24

10 minutes ago
 Dutch stun West Indies in super over as Zimbabwe d ..

Dutch stun West Indies in super over as Zimbabwe demolish USA

8 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador attends Hungarian President&#039;s ..

21 minutes ago
Ahsan Iqbal for concerted efforts to achieve susta ..

Ahsan Iqbal for concerted efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth

8 minutes ago
 Asking Prices for Rent in US Fall in May for First ..

Asking Prices for Rent in US Fall in May for First Time in 3 Years - Report

8 minutes ago
 Al Ain Distribution Company&#039;s retrofitting pr ..

Al Ain Distribution Company&#039;s retrofitting project saves 1.8 million cubic ..

21 minutes ago
 Govt placed promotion of blue economy in its growt ..

Govt placed promotion of blue economy in its growth agenda: Ahsan Iqbal

8 minutes ago
 Kaira condoles demise of AJK President Barrister ..

Kaira condoles demise of AJK President Barrister Sultan's sister

8 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict on maintainability of NAB r ..

Court reserves verdict on maintainability of NAB reference

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World