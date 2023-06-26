Biden Says US Had Nothing to Do With Prigozhin Mutiny

The United States was not involved in the situation involving Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, US President Joe Biden said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The United States was not involved in the situation involving Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"We had nothing to do with it, this was part of a struggle within the Russian system," Biden said during a press conference.

"No matter what happened in Russia, we the United States would continue to support Ukraine's defense and its sovereignty and territorial integrity."