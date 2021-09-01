Biden Says US Has Leverage to Make Sure Taliban Meet Commitments to Safe Passage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The US has leverage to ensure that the Taliban (banned in Russia) meet their commitments to safe passage for those wishing to leave Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said during remarks to the nation on Tuesday.

"The Taliban has made public commitments, broadcast on television and radio across Afghanistan, on safe passage for anyone wanting to leave, including those who worked alongside Americans. We don't take them by their word alone, but by their actions, and we have leverage to make sure those commitments are met," Biden said.