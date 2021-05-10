UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Has 'No Evidence' Russia Involved In Ransomware Attack On Pipeline

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday said there is no evidence Russia is involved in last week's ransomware attack on Colonial pipeline.

"I'm gonna be meeting with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people that Russia is involved. Although there is evidence that the actor's ransomware is in Russia. They have some responsibility to deal with this," Biden said.

