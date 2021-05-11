UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Has No Evidence Russia Involved In Pipeline Attack, Ready To Meet Putin

Faizan Hashmi 6 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Biden Says US Has No Evidence Russia Involved in Pipeline Attack, Ready to Meet Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday said there is no evidence that Russia is involved in last week's ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline and he will not change his plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I'm gonna be meeting with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people that Russia is involved.

Although there is evidence that the actor's ransomware is in Russia. They have some responsibility to deal with this," Biden said.

Biden said in earlier remarks that he is confident a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be possible in June, but the date and location have yet to be determined.

The White House said on Friday there is no predetermined component to a potential Biden-Putin summit this summer and not all bilateral issues need to be resolved in advance of the meeting.

