Biden Says US Has Not Made Decision Yet on Sending Senior Officials to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration is in the process of making a decision on which high-level official to send to Kiev.

"We're making that decision now," Biden told reporters when asked if he will send US officials to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, US media reported that the Biden administration was considering to send a high-level official to Kiev to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The options include the US president, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, or Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, according to reports.