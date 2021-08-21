Biden Says US Has Over 6,000 Troops In Afghanistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:12 AM
The United States has more than 6,000 troops in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said on Friday
"Now we have more than 6,000 troops on the ground," Biden said in an address on the developments in Afghanistan from the White House.