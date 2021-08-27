UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Has Reason To Believe Islamic State-Khorasan Leaders Behind Kabul Attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) President Joe Biden said the United States has reason to believe the leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) are behind the attacks at the Kabul airport that killed 12 US service members.

"With regard to finding, tracking down the ISIS [Islamic State] leaders who ordered this, we have some reason to believe we know who they are, not certain, and we will find ways of our choosing without large military operations to get them," Biden said on Thursday.

Biden said the Islamic State-Khorasan has planned complex attacks against US forces and others in Afghanistan after they were released from prisons during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

