Biden Says US Has Shut Down Embassy, Staff Is Consolidated At Kabul Airport
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United States has shut down its embassy and the staff is gathered at the airport, US President Joe Biden said on Monday speaking on the situation in Afghanistan.
"We have safely shut down our embassy and transferred our diplomats. Our diplomatic presence is now consolidated at the airport as well," he said.