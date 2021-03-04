UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Identifying Responsibility For Attack On Airbase In Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden Says US Identifying Responsibility for Attack on Airbase in Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The United States continues trying to identify who is responsible for the rocket attack against the airbase in Iraq, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

Ten rockets were fired last night at the Al Asad airbase with one American civilian contractor dying of "a cardiac episode" during the attack.

"We are following through that right now.

We are identifying who is responsible, and we will make judgments," Biden told reporters.

Last week, the US launched airstrikes targeting infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria. Washington said one militant died and two were wounded in the strikes, which the US says were conducted in retaliation for the February 15 rocket attack on the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan. Iran's state-run media reported that the airstrikes in Syria resulted in the death of 17 people.

