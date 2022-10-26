UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US In Contact With Russia To Get Griner, Others Out But No Positive Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration is in constant contact to get Brittney Griner and other Americans detained in Russia released but so far has not received any positive responses.

"We are in constant contact with Russian authorities to get Brittney and others out and so far we have not been meeting with much positive response, but we're not stopping," Biden said during a press conference.

Earlier in the day, the Moscow Regional Court on Tuesday upheld a nine-year prison sentence for US basketball player Griner, who was convicted of drug charges.

More Stories From World

