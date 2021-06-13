Biden Says US in Contest With 'Autocrats' to See If Democracy Can Compete in 21st Century

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The US is in contest with autocratic governments around the world to see whether democracy can be competitive in the 21st century, Joe Biden said Sunday.

"I think we're in a contest, not with China per se, but a contest with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in the rapidly-changing 21st century," Biden said at a presser after the G7 summit.