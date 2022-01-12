Biden says US inflation figures show 'progress'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden said there are signs of "progress" in Wednesday's US inflation report, with price rises in some key sectors slowing, even if the overall hike is the steepest in four decades.

"Today's report -- which shows a meaningful reduction in headline inflation over last month, with gas prices and food prices falling -- demonstrates that we are making progress," Biden said in a statement.

"At the same time, this report underscores that we still have more work to do, with price increases still too high and squeezing family budgets."