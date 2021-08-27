Biden Says US Intelligence Community Assessed Islamic State-Khorasan Behind Attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The US intelligence community has assessed that the deadly attacks at the Kabul airport were carried out by the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia), US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"The terrorist attacks that we've been talking about and worried about the intelligence community has assessed as undertaken by the group known as ISIS-K [Islamic State-Khorasan] that took the lives of American service members standing guard at the airport and wounded several others seriously and also wounded a number of civilians and civilians were killed as well," Biden said.