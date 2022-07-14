Biden Says US, Israel To Cooperate On New High-Energy Laser Weapon Systems
Published July 14, 2022
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The United States and Israel will cooperate on new high-energy laser weapon systems, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.
"The United State and Israel defense sectors will cooperate in new high-energy laser weapon systems that can defend Israeli lives as well as lives of American servicemembers," Biden told reporters during his trip to Israel.