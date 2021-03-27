UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Justice Dept. Looking Into Georgia Election Changes

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) President Joe Biden told reporters that the US Justice Department is examining what it can do with respect to Georgia's new election law that alarmed and the country's Democrats.

"Well we're working on that right now. We don't know quite exactly what we can do at this point. The Justice Department is taking a look as well," Biden said on Friday.

On Thursday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp introduced a measure for stricter identification requirements, limited ballot drop boxes and a shortened early voting period.

Kemp said via Twitter that the law will make it "easy to vote and hard to cheat" in Georgia.

Biden criticized the Georgia law calling it "a blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience." The US president warned that the changes will "deny people the right to vote."

The changes were enacted after criticism by Republicans about election and voter fraud in the past 2020 elections in which Democrats won in a traditionally Republican-leaning state.

