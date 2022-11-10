UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Knew Of Russia's Plans To Withdraw Forces From Kherson Ahead Of Time

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Biden Says US Knew of Russia's Plans to Withdraw Forces From Kherson Ahead of Time

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) President Joe Biden said the United States knew of Russia's plans to withdraw forces from Kherson ahead of time, but added that he was surprised Moscow waited until after the US midterm elections to announce the decision.

"First of all, I found it interesting they waited until after the election to make that judgment, which we knew for some time that they were going to be doing," Biden said on Wednesday.

