WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) President Joe Biden said the United States knew of Russia's plans to withdraw forces from Kherson ahead of time, but added that he was surprised Moscow waited until after the US midterm elections to announce the decision.

"First of all, I found it interesting they waited until after the election to make that judgment, which we knew for some time that they were going to be doing," Biden said on Wednesday.