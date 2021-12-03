UrduPoint.com

Fri 03rd December 2021

Biden Says US Launching Hundreds of Family Vaccination Clinics to Get Shots in One Stop

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The United States is launching hundreds of family vaccination clinics across the country to provide locations where families can get COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses all in one place, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Today I'm announcing that we're going to launch hundreds of new family vaccination clinics across the country. These sites will offer vaccinations for the whole family in one stop. Children can get vaccinated, parents can get vaccinated and get their first or second shots, or their booster shots," Biden said during remarks at the National Institute of Health.

The clinics will be located in community health centers and other trusted locations, Biden said. Some will be mobile in order to serve hard-to-reach communities, Biden added.

Biden announced the effort as part of a broader Federal government plan to combat COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant over the winter months, during which time cases are expected to rise.

The five-point plan also included measures to expand nationwide vaccine and booster outreach, expand COVID-19 testing access, bolster the government's response teams and accelerate efforts to vaccinate the rest of the world, Biden said.

