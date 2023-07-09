Biden Says US 'Long Way From' Providing Riyadh With Defense Treaty, Civilian Nuclear Power
Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023 | 07:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the United States was a "long way from" providing Saudi Arabia with defense treaty and civilian nuclear capacity.
"We're a long way from there," Biden said, when asked whether the US was ready to provide Saudi Arabia with a defense treaty and civilian nuclear capacity to gain recognition of Israel on the part of Riyadh.