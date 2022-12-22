Biden Says US Looking to Do More in Comment on Additional Patriot Systems to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said the United States is looking to do more to provide additional air defense capabilities to Ukraine, including Patriot weapon systems.

"We're focused on working with allies and partners to generate capability in four key areas, air defense as we know today, the Patriot is the best of that .

.. and we're looking to do more," Biden said during a joint press conference with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.