Biden Says US Lost Its Edge in Semiconductor Production Last Few Decades

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The United States has lost its edge in semiconductor production over the last several decades, only accounting for about 10% of all microchips made around the world, President Joe Biden said during his State of the Union address.

"But in the last few decades, we lost our edge and we're down to producing only 10%," Biden said on Tuesday night.

Biden pointed out that microchips were invented in United States and the country previously provided 40% of the world's chips.

The president highlighted that during the pandemic measures-induced supply chain issues in the semiconductor industry, US automakers could not make enough cars because there were not enough microchips available.

In October, the Biden administration expanded controls on the export of US semiconductor technology going to China to restrict Beijing's ability to produce certain high-end microchips used in military applications. China took the matter to the World Trade Organization, filing a lawsuit challenging the US export controls.