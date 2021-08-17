Biden Says US Made Clear to Taliban Will Defend Interests With 'Devastating Force'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States made clear to the Taliban (banned in Russia) that it if they attack US personnel or disrupt evacuation efforts, his administration will respond with devastating force.

"As we carry out this departure we have made it clear to the Taliban if they attack our personnel or disrupt our operation, the US presence will be swift and the response will be swift and forceful," Biden said. "We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary."