Biden Says US May Re-Impose Sanctions on Myanmar Over Recent Actions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States may re-impose sanctions on Myanmar in connection with the most recent coup there.

"The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action," Biden said in a statement.

Biden also said the United States will work with partners around the world to hold accountable the individuals responsible for overturning Myanmar's Democratic transition.

The international community should collectively pressure Myanmar's military to immediately relinquish power, lift all telecommunications restrictions, release activists and officials that have been detained and refrain from violence against civilians, Biden said.

The White House said the United States has already had intensive consultations with allies and partners on the situation in Myanmar.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that the Myanmar military detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and some members of the country's ruling party. The military had vowed to take action against what they say was voter fraud in the November 8 election. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won the election.