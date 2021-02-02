Biden Says US May Reimpose Sanctions on Myanmar Over Recent Actions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States may reimpose sanctions on Myanmar in connection to the recent coup.

"The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy.

The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action," Biden said in a statement.

Biden said the United States will work with partners around the world to hold accountable the individuals responsible for overturning Myanmar's Democratic transition.