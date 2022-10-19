Biden Says US Midterm Outcome Critical to Congress Codifying Federal Abortion Protections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The outcome of the upcoming midterm elections is critical to enabling Congress to codify Federal abortion protections in the United States after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and returned regulatory authority to the states, US President Joe Biden said during remarks on abortion policy.

"The Court got Roe right nearly 50 years ago, and I believe Congress should codify Roe once and for all. Right now, we're short a handful of votes," Biden said on Tuesday. "That's why, in these midterm elections, it's so critical to elect more Democratic senators to the United States Senate and more Democrats to keep control of the House of Representatives."

The first bill the administration would send to Congress if they solidify a majority in both chambers would be to codify federal abortion protections, Biden said, promising to sign the legislation as early as January if passed.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision and instead ruled that states have the authority to regulate abortion. A number of states immediately enacted restrictions on abortion in response to the decision, causing the Biden administration to issue explicit protections for women who travel between states for an abortion.

In September, Biden promised to veto a nationwide ban on abortion should Republicans gain control of Congress in the midterms and pass such legislation.