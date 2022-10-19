UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Midterm Outcome Critical To Congress Codifying Federal Abortion Protections

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Biden Says US Midterm Outcome Critical to Congress Codifying Federal Abortion Protections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The outcome of the upcoming midterm elections is critical to enabling Congress to codify Federal abortion protections in the United States after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and returned regulatory authority to the states, US President Joe Biden said during remarks on abortion policy.

"The Court got Roe right nearly 50 years ago, and I believe Congress should codify Roe once and for all. Right now, we're short a handful of votes," Biden said on Tuesday. "That's why, in these midterm elections, it's so critical to elect more Democratic senators to the United States Senate and more Democrats to keep control of the House of Representatives."

The first bill the administration would send to Congress if they solidify a majority in both chambers would be to codify federal abortion protections, Biden said, promising to sign the legislation as early as January if passed.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision and instead ruled that states have the authority to regulate abortion. A number of states immediately enacted restrictions on abortion in response to the decision, causing the Biden administration to issue explicit protections for women who travel between states for an abortion.

In September, Biden promised to veto a nationwide ban on abortion should Republicans gain control of Congress in the midterms and pass such legislation.

Related Topics

Senate Supreme Court United States January September Democrats Congress Women All Court

Recent Stories

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 L ..

Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

2 hours ago
 White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Comp ..

White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Companies to Make Own Decisions

2 hours ago
 EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator ..

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator

3 hours ago
 Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand H ..

Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand Higher Pay - Reports

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.