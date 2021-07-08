UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Military To Conclude Withdrawal From Afghanistan By August 31

Sumaira FH 60 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

Biden Says US Military to Conclude Withdrawal From Afghanistan By August 31

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The United States will conclude the withdrawal of its military from Afghanistan by August 31, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday at a briefing.

"Our military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31," Biden said. "And thanks to the way in which we've managed our withdrawal, no one in US forces or any other forces have been lost."

