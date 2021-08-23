UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Moved About 11,000 People Out Of Afghanistan Over Last 30 Hours

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Biden Says US Moved About 11,000 People Out of Afghanistan Over Last 30 Hours

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the United States has moved about 11,000 people out of Afghanistan over the last 30 hours.

"In a little over 30 hours, this weekend, we have evacuated an extraordinary number of people. As I will detail in a minute, about 11,000 individuals," Biden told reporters.

More Stories From World

