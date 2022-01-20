The United States must be prepared for different tactics Russia may use in Ukraine, including utilizing the so-called "green men" soldiers who do not wear Russian insignia as well as cyberattacks, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday

"Russia has a long history of using measures other than overt military actions to carry out aggression - paramilitary tactics, so-called 'gray zone' attacks, actions by Russian soldiers not wearing Russian uniform," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The US president pointed out that such measures must include using "green men" and cyberattacks against Ukrainian infrastructure.

"We have to be ready to respond to these as well, in a decisively united way with a range of tools of our disposal," Biden said.

Russia has repeatedly dismissed the United States' allegations that it is preparing to invade Ukraine, pointing instead to the actual threat posed by NATO's military activity in the region. The Kremlin has said Russia has no intention to attack any country and views the accusations against it as a pretext for deploying additional NATO equipment and infrastructure close to Russia's borders.