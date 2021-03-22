UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US 'Must Change Laws That Enable Discrimination'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 07:50 AM

Biden Says US 'Must change Laws That Enable Discrimination'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) US President Joe Biden says American laws need to be changed in order to root out racial discrimination.

In a statement released on Sunday on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Biden said "systemic racism and white supremacy are ugly poisons that have long plagued the United States."

The US president emphasized that racism and xenophobia are also global problems, but called specifically for domestic reforms.

"We must change the laws that enable discrimination in our country, and we must change our hearts," Biden said, adding that his administration "will not shy away from engaging in the hard work to take on the damaging legacy of slavery and our treatment of Native Americans, or from doing the daily work of addressing systemic racism and violence against Black, Native, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander, and other communities of color.

"

Biden recalled that on his first day in office, he signed a presidential order establishing a whole of government approach to equity and racial justice.

Related Topics

United States Sunday From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Ministry targets 40 per cent efficiency in energy ..

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &quot;Role ..

8 hours ago

Poetry a foundation of UAE’s heritage: Major Gen ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council, international cycling federa ..

11 hours ago

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 35% a ..

11 hours ago

MoI wins ‘Award of Best Field Information and Op ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.