Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership In Arctic As Region's Strategic Importance Grows

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:41 AM

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arctic as Region's Strategic Importance Grows

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the US must demonstrate its leadership and engagement in the Arctic as the strategic importance of the region grows

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the US must demonstrate its leadership and engagement in the Arctic as the strategic importance of the region grows.

"In the Arctic... in the region rapidly growing in strategic importance, as ice recedes and new sea lands open. We, the United States, are an Arctic nation.

The United States must demonstrate our leadership and engagement, our diplomacy and our operational skill," Biden said in a speech at the US Coast Guard academy's Commencement ceremony.

The president went on to say that upholding maritime rules was also a way to protect US national security.

The 12th Arctic Council ministerial meeting will begin on May 20 and bring together the top diplomats from Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States. The two-year revolving presidency of the council will transfer from Iceland to Russia.

