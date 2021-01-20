UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Must End This 'Uncivil War'

Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:24 PM

Biden Says US Must End This 'Uncivil War'

US President Joe Biden in his inauguration address on Wednesday called on the nation to end the ongoing uncivil war

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden in his inauguration address on Wednesday called on the nation to end the ongoing uncivil war.

"We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this," Biden said.

More Stories From World

