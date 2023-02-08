Biden Says US, NATO United, Built Global Coalition on Ukraine - State of the Union Speech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address to Congress said on Tuesday, the United States is united with NATO and built a global coalition on Ukraine.

"We united NATO and built a global coalition.

We stood against Putin's aggression. We stood with the Ukrainian people," Biden said.

He noted that America led the world.

Biden said that Washington is working for more freedom, more dignity, and more peace, not just in Europe, but everywhere.