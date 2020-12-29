UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Needs Coalition For Confronting China

Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday that Washington needs to build a coalition of like-minded nations to confront Beijing.

"As we compete with China to hold China's government accountable for trade abuses, technology, human rights and other fronts, our position would be much stronger when we build coalition of like-minded partners and allies that make common cause with us in defense of our shared interests and our shared values," Biden said.

