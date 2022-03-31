Biden Says US Needs to End Long-Term Reliance on China, Other Countries

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United States needs to end its long-term reliance in China and other countries for inputs that will "power the future," US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"We need to end our long-term reliance on China and other countries for inputs that will power the future and I'll use every tool I have to make that happen.

Yes, building a made in America clean energy future will help safeguard our national security," Biden said during a press briefing.