Biden Says US Needs To End Long-Term Reliance On China, Other Countries

Published March 31, 2022 | 11:35 PM

The United States needs to end its long-term reliance in China and other countries for inputs that will "power the future," US President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United States needs to end its long-term reliance in China and other countries for inputs that will "power the future," US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"We need to end our long-term reliance on China and other countries for inputs that will power the future and I'll use every tool I have to make that happen.

Yes, building a made in America clean energy future will help safeguard our national security," Biden said during a press briefing.

More Stories From World

