Biden Says US Not Attacking Russia, But Helping Ukraine To Defend Itself

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 09:51 PM

The United States is not attacking Russia, but is helping Ukraine defend itself, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, after asking Congress for $33 billion in new assistance for Kiev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The United States is not attacking Russia, but is helping Ukraine defend itself, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, after asking Congress for $33 billion in new assistance for Kiev.

"Despite the disturbing rhetoric coming out of Kremlin ... we're not attacking Russia. We're helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression," Biden said.

