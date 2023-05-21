Biden Says US Not Expecting Taiwan to Declare Independence, Will Help Improve Its Defense

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) The United States does not expect Taiwan to declare independence, but Washington will continue to help improve the island's ability to defend itself, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

"We don't expect Taiwan to independently declare independence either but in the meantime we're going to continue to put Taiwan in a position that they can defend themselves," Biden said during a press conference in Japan.

Biden further said there was a clear understanding among most of US allies that if China were to act unilaterally against Taiwan, there would be a response.