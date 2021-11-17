Biden Says US 'Not Going to Change' Taiwan Policy, Not Encouraging Independence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) President Joe Biden told reporters the US is not going to change its policy on Taiwan and is not encouraging independence.

"We're not going to change our policy at all," Biden said on Tuesday as quoted by the White House pool.

"They have to decide - they, Taiwan, not us - and we are not encouraging independence. We are encouraging that they do exactly what the Taiwan Act requires."

Biden earlier said that the US supports the Taiwan Act and that they are independent and make their own decisions.