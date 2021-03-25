UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

Biden Says US Not Looking for Confrontation With China, But Expects 'Steep Competition'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is not looking for a confrontation with China, but expects steep competition with a country that he vowed will not become the world's leading power on his watch.

"Were not looking for confrontation, although we know there will be steep-steep competition," Biden said in his first press conference since assuming office in January. "China has an overall goal to become a leading country in the world, the wealthiest country in the world, the most powerful country in the world. This is not going to happen on my watch."

