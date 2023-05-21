Biden Says US Not Prepared To Trade Certain Items With China
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he was not willing to trade certain things with China due to Beijing's building its military.
"We are more secure, we all have talked about China's building its military, and it is building its military and that's why I made it clear that I am not prepared to trade certain items with China," Biden told a press conference.