Biden Says US Not to Allow Threat to Freedom of Navigation in Middle East

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Washington will not allow any country to create a threat to freedom of navigation in the Middle East

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Washington will not allow any country to create a threat to freedom of navigation in the middle East.

"Second, the United States will not allow will not allow foreign or regional powers to jeopardize the freedom of navigation through the Middle East's waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab," Biden said at a press conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Biden noted that the US intends to remain an active partner in the Middle East.

"As the world grows more competitive and the challenges we face more complex, it is only becoming clearer to me that how closely interwoven America's interests are with the successes of the Middle East," Biden said, adding that his country will not leave this region, so that Russia, China or Iran do not come there instead.

Biden is currently on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia as part of his Middle East tour.

