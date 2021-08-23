Biden Says US Officials Talking Extending Afghanistan Evacuation Effort Beyond August 31
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 02:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he is in discussions with US military officials about possibly extending the Afghanistan evacuation mission beyond the August 31 deadline.
"There's discussions going on among us and the military about extending, our hope is we will not have to extend," Biden said during a press conference at the White House.